Where others see trash, Adam Oldre sees potential: plastic bags become rings, zippers turn into bracelets and dated brass platters are transformed into striking hollow vessels.Read More »
Today's News
Metalsmith turns scrap into art
Position cuts, mission shift lead to scaled-back DNR
Capitol building turning 100
Waukesha water diversion project faces scrutiny
PSC removed climate change language from website
Report shows $836 billion national backlog for highway and bridge work
Apprenticeship competition growth reflects increasing need for skilled workers
Preference changes to benefit small contractors
Commentary
Letter to the editor: Setting the record straight on government-mandated PLAs
In a recent opinion piece by the labor official Dave Branson supporting the use of PLAs, Mr. Branson incorrectly described the legislation being offered by state Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, as “prohibiting the use of project labor agreements on taxpayer funded projects.”Read More »
New trends in roofing for 2017
Private sector embraces PLAs. Why shouldn’t governments?
View from around the state: Another reason to assert control
Design, home remodeling trends for 2017
2016 Diversity
