Bader Philanthropies, in selecting a general contractor to build its new headquarters building in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood, is turning to a company whose owners know the area well.Read More »
Today's News
-
Bader Philanthropies taps JCP Construction for headquarters building
-
Union membership down nearly 40 percent in Wisconsin (UPDATE)
-
Walker gets behind push to curtail occupational licenses (UPDATE)
-
Republicans ask for review of road project costs
-
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
-
Madison mayor won’t alter sanctuary city stance
-
Transit Center skywalk to come down this weekend
-
Bill limiting union influence expected to move quickly
-
UW-Milwaukee’s Greenstreet shaping minds (and the city)
-
Audit: WisDOT vastly underestimates costs (UPDATE)
Commentary
-
Time to be honest about prevailing wages
What troubles me the most about certain far-right-leaning legislators’ recent efforts to further erode prevailing-wage laws is the false propaganda used in an effort to justify their mission. It’s time to be honest.Read More »
-
17 construction apps for 2017
-
View from around the state: Vos right to insist on solid road funding
-
Around the water cooler
-
Letter to the editor: Setting the record straight on government-mandated PLAs
2016 Diversity
Tell us about your project!
We’re looking for noteworthy projects that are currently under construction or about to start construction in Wisconsin, to feature in our weekly Building Blocks section.
Click here for more info and to submit your project.