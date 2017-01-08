Mortgage foreclosures that drove some Wisconsinites from their homes during the economic recession have dropped to levels not seen since the 1990s, according to economists who track the real estate market.Read More »
It’s a brand new year, which also means new trends in roofing. One of the most familiar of materials — asphalt shingles — isn’t going anywhere, though. The question is: Why are they so popular?Read More »
