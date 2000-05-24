Mall creator Gerald Hoffman dies

May 25, 1999Gerald E. Hoffman, who developed the first enclosed shopping mall, died at his home in Appleton on May 16. He was 85. Known as “Gehr,” Hoffman created the Valley Fair Mall in Appleton using a design that changed more than just retail architecture. “It has enormous impact not only as a building type, but basically it has changed our whole way of life in the United States,” said Harvey Z. Rabinowitz, a professor of architecture and urban planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, adding that the mall developed in conjunction with the proliferation of suburbs. “Three things happened: the business park (a place to work), the suburban subdivision (a place to live) and the shopping mall (a place to shop).”Hoffman was the third generation to operate what is now Hoffman Corp., the Appleton construction contractor. In 1892, two German immigrants trained in masonry — Fred and Herman Hoffman — started Hoffman Brothers. Fred’s son, and Gerald’s father, became a bricklayer with another company before joining his father as Hoffman Construction Co. Gerald Hoffman was born March 28, 1914, and attended Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin, where he earned a degree in civil engineering. According to an interview he gave to a local newspaper in 1986, Hoffman started pushing a wheelbarrow at age 12. After service as a first lieutenant in World War II and working as a project engineer in Ludington, Mich., he returned to the family business, where his sister Betty was controller and brother Carl was in operations.



Company leader

Hoffman rose in the company until he retired as president in 1979, expanding the company beyond is Fox River Valley base to take on projects throughout Wisconsin. “Instead of singling out one project, what you can say is that they built hundreds and hundreds of buildings around the state of Wisconsin,” said Paul Hoffman, Gerald Hoffman’s son and owner and president of Hoffman Corp. “As I grew up with him, you drove through just about any town in Wisconsin and he’d say, ‘Oh yeah, we built that,’ and he’d have a story to tell about it. He gave me and gave our company a wonderful reputation and great name.”In 1954, he started work on the first enclosed shopping mall. In the 1940s and 1950s, so-called “strip malls,” where people parked in front of individual entries to stores within the same building, were the primary shopping centers. Hoffman decided to build and own his own center and traveled around the country to study other centers. The return of World War II veterans fueled a need for housing in outlying areas and the retail sectors to serve them. Since developers were starting over from scratch, experimentation in shopping centers became more common, said Robert J. Gibbs, founder of Gibbs Planning Group, a Birmingham, Mich., urban retail planner.“Dad felt that in this climate, it made to sense to, in essence, take two strip centers, face them at each and other, and then enclose the roof over the top of it and put some anchor stores on the end,” Hoffman said. “I think what he was surprised at was that no one had figured it out before he did. And that’s the way a lot of innovative people work. They come up with the idea and say, “Well, that wasn’t so smart. Why didn’t somebody else think of that?’ ”In about 25 years, every metropolitan area had a shopping mall, Rabinowitz said. The Southdale mall in Minneapolis, which claims to be the oldest enclosed mall, was completed two years after Hoffman’s project. “People would come from around the country to look at Valley Fair as the idea started to catch on around the country,” Hoffman said. At the time the Valley Fair Mall was under construction, Gerald Hoffman’s wife was pregnant with Paul Hoffman. “She had gone into labor and Valley Fair was on the way to the hospital,” Hoffman said. “It was a very windy day in September, and the story goes that there were some walls he wanted to check to make sure that they hadn’t blown down. So on the way to the hospital, he stopped at the parking lot. The story goes that my mom said, “Gehr, I’m going to have a baby, and he said, ‘just hold it.’ And so she did and I was born shortly after we got to the hospital and the walls were fine.”The mall was remodeled in 1979 and sold in the mid-1980s after serving for a time as the Hoffman offices. It is now looking to attract new tenants to add to its 37 tenants and may do another remodeling, said manager Pat Severson.



Father of a pastime

“Enclosed shopping malls changed shopping from a chore to more of a recreational activity,” Gibbs said. “It allowed department stores to be almost contiguous with one another, rather than competing with each other, and I think it taught department stores that they would benefit by sharing the customer rather than competing for a customer.” National stores also started as result of enclosed shopping malls, Gibbs said. Hoffman was also chair of the local United Way campaign and active in the Kiwanis Club. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game at Lambeau Field. Hoffman is survived by sons Jim of Green Bay, Tom of Clintonville (who is director of quality at Hoffman Corp.) and Paul; daughter Christine Nielsen of Bozeman, Mont.; brother Carl of Land O’Lakes; sister Betty Vosper; and nine grandchildren. His first wife, Lorraine, died in 1942 and his wife of 42 years, Elaine, died in 1991. A memorial service was held Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton. A memorial fund has been established in his name. “He really spent his entire life doing the things he loved to do and being with the people he loved to be with,” Hoffman said. “There aren’t many people who can say that. If anyone can learn one thing from my dad, it would be to do that.”