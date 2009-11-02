Wisconsin camp’s future in jeopardy (2:59 p.m. 11/2/09)

By Scott Bauer

AP Writer

Madison — In northern Wisconsin, a kid born in Texas and raised by his single mother in a gang-infested Chicago neighborhood found a way out.

Peter Garza’s route went through Camp Getschow. The camp Garza attended in the early 1970s has catered to poor, at-risk kids in the Chicago area for more than 60 years, but its future is in jeopardy. Money is needed to keep it running. Developers are starting to eye the pristine property along Blaisdell Lake near the Chequamegon National Forest.

Garza and other former campers are seeking ways to help. Even people who know nothing about the camp near Loretta in northwest Wisconsin’s Sawyer County are won over by stories from those who went there and are trying to come up with cash to save it.

“I couldn’t even fathom them losing that camp,” Garza said. “It just changes your life.”

A Chicago-area boarding school runs the camp. Private donations mostly cover the tuition for the camp and Glenwood School for Boys and Girls, which was founded in 1887 by Abraham Lincoln’s son.

Glenwood School serves about 200 children in the Chicago suburbs of Glenwood and St. Charles. According to the school, more than 75 percent of its students live in poverty and 91 percent come from single-family households.

Like many nonprofits during the recession, Glenwood has struggled with finances. In 2007, a nearly $3 million budget hole that put the St. Charles campus in jeopardy was plugged after a last-minute campaign.

The camp, which costs about $200,000 out of the school’s $10 million annual budget, is almost always targeted when officials start looking for places to cut costs.

“It’s a very costly program to run and we are focused on the academic education and residential education that occurs on campus as our primary responsibility,” said Megan Davis-Ochi, a school vice president.

So far, about half the money needed to operate the camp next summer has been raised, she said. While next year appears secure, after that there are no guarantees.

Alumni don’t want to worry every fall about whether there’s enough money to open the camp and they are organizing a campaign to raise $2 million for an endowment fund to secure its future.

Ray Borgia is among the alumni who say they cannot imagine the school without the camp.

The 80-year-old went to Glenwood School starting in 1938 when he was 9. He lived with his divorced mother in Chicago and by his own account ran wild.

In 1949 he went to the camp, the first year it was opened after the school received the land as a gift from Delmar Kroehler, a Wisconsin furniture manufacturer who donated the family retreat in memory of his son who was killed in a car accident.

The school and camp experience changed Borgia.

“Instead of being a contributing member of society, I probably would have ended up in Joliet Penitentiary,” Borgia said.

In 1957, Borgia began teaching at the school, where he stayed for 50 years before retiring in 2007 as dean of students. He also was camp director for 20 years.

Borgia’s far from the only successful adult who has deep connections with the camp.

Garza went on to a career in law enforcement including a run for Cook County sheriff in 2006.

“I consider the school my father,” said Garza, who before attending the camp was a city kid who had never been in the woods.

The 400-mile drive from Chicago starts on four-lane interstate, moves to quieter country roads, to gravel roads and then dirt. Pine branches scrape the bus windows along the curves before the camp presents itself.

“That feeling I remember vividly as a little boy,” Garza said. “Looking out of the bus, I was petrified.”

Joe Hack, president of Glenwood’s alumni organization, is confident the school’s board of directors will keep the camp open. The last time there was talk of the camp closing, two $50,000 checks were written to save it. One came from Blanche Hill, president and chief operating officer of Suburban Bank and Trust and a member of the school’s board of directors.

Her husband, who died in 2002, was a former board president who attended the school and attributed his success to Glenwood.

Blanche Hill, 77, is committed to keeping the camp open.

“The whole school, everybody is in a financial bind right now,” she said. “It’s a tough time. … I don’t think we can let that camp fail. I don’t know what it’s going to take.”