15 construction apps for 2015

In January 2014, 58 percent of American adults owned a smartphone or tablet, spending an average of 2 hours, 42 minutes on their phones each day.
That fact from the Pew Research Internet Project does not even take into account the average construction professional who now relies on mobile technology every day in the field.
The following list is for those professionals. Here are 15 of the best construction apps for 2015:
Viewpoint Construction Software, of Portland, Ore., recently released its Viewpoint For Mobile, formally Mobile Field Manager. The Grid Time Entry lets users track time and productivity in a grid, which has the feel of a spreadsheet. Also, users can take and organize job-site progress photos that are tagged automatically with a date, location and job code.
The app is available on the Google Play store and iTunes.
A half million construction professionals can’t be wrong. That’s the estimated number of people using the app, which allows the transfer of maintenance logs, daily reports, project estimates and time sheets between company headquarters and construction sites. It also gives salespeople and estimators the ability to create on-site estimates for construction and repair projects.
The app is available on the Play store.
3. Fieldwire
Fieldwire is a planning app that makes it easy for foremen, project managers and superintendents to collaborate while they are in the field. The organizational app lets crews look at the latest set of plans and share critical information such as photos and punch lists.
The app is available for Apple phones and tablets.
4. iSafe Inspections
iSafe is designed to help construction teams save money while managing their safety inspection programs. Users can automate any type of inspection, including safety audits, work orders, property assessments, asset management, service management and custom forms.
The app is available on Android and iTunes.
The Safety Meeting App covers 34 trade types and can be accessed from phones, tablets or computers. It meets the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s required meeting laws and stores records electronically.
The app is available for Apple and Android phones.
Estimators and project managers will appreciate Corecon’s technology that lets users share punch lists, project dynamics, administration and daily logs.
The app is available for Android and Apple.
7. PlanGrid
PlanGrid makes the list for the third straight year. It’s still one of the best iPhone and iPad apps, letting contractors and architects collaborate on all their project plans, specs and photos. Users can upload PDF drawings to plangrid.com, and they automatically sync to all devices in real time.
The app is available on Google Play and iTunes.
iHandy gives carpenters five tools in one app, from measuring to leveling.
The app is available on iTunes and Google Play.
9. BuildCalc
An advanced construction calculator, BuildCalc makes the list again for its ease and power. It’s consistently voted one of the best for iPhone and Android and is constantly updated to work with the latest phone-operating systems.
The app is available on iTunes and Android.
CM Pro can help users do almost everything, from laying out stairs to figuring out how much drywall to use. CM Pro performs many of the same calculations as BuildCalc.
The app is available at the Microsoft store, as well as Google Play and iTunes.
11. BIMx
BIMx won a product-of-the-year award in 2012 and continues to impress. It’s useful as a free, interactive 3-D communication and presentation tool for architectural designs.
The app is available on Google Play and Apple devices.
The Apple app makes the list again and features more than 400 formulas for electrical, carpentry and plumbing calculations. It has formulas such as those for soil filling and correctly placing bricks, swimming pools, sidewalks and parking areas.
13. AutoCAD 360
AutoCAD is a drawing and drafting app that lets users view, edit and share drawings from mobile devices, desktops and the Internet.
The app is available on Android, Windows and iTunes.
14. Buildanauts
For those who like to combine work and play, TouchTilt Games is developing its Buildanauts, which is in beta testing and will be available soon, according to the company. With Buildanauts, the user is the foreman, the city planner and the mayor of a town. Users plan the town and then bring it to life with the help of a construction crew.
15. Sim City BuildIt
EA’s Sim City BuildIt was released in December and is available for Andriod users. Much like Buildanauts, the user is the mayor of a town. Users can solve real-city challenges such as traffic, fires and pollution after building the city from the ground up.
MORE CONSTRUCTION APPS
kind of missing defectradar in this list http://www.defectradar.com
Nice post Joe,
As a contractor and civil engineer I tested some of these apps on my tablet,
For those of you more interested in collaborating in small construction teams, we created BulldozAIR, http://www.BulldozAIR.com
it works for all the project duration and not only the punch listing phase,
You have access on a web app android , windows 8, ( and iPad soon )
Joe , hope to be in your 16 construction apps for 2016 🙂
Hi Joe, thank you for creating such a great list of apps! By the way, the Construction Manager app is also available on Apple, too. Here’s the link you might consider adding to your post https://itunes.apple.com/app/id673118160
Thanks!
Hey Joe, here’s our construction time tracking software http://www.clockshark.com.
Hope it’s helpful!
Another good one is JobFLEX -http://www.job-flex.com, a super simple way to make professional looking estimates.
missing https://www.largeviewer.com
These are all great apps but based on our customer feedback, they like the simplicity of Easy Hours for iOS and Android. It handles automatic and manual timesheet/time tracking without straining your eyes or your battery. With automatic backup, unlimited jobs, and no monthly subscriptions to worry about it provides the basics in an elegant interface.
Check it out at http://easyhours.30xi.com or directly on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Its time to changeover to Virtual Reality App. Construction is one of the fastest growing industry in Virtual Reality. Virtual Reality Helps to Remove Guess Works, Increase Accuracy in marking up the construction area, Identifies Issues Faster than a normal Visual Inspection. For construct Tech peoples Virtual reality is an essential tool as like plumb bob. Create your own construction project management Application and software which could easily integrated with Virtual Reality. To know more detail Contact Software Developers INC technology expert, reach us at team@sdi.la or call 408-802-2885.
All these apps have their usefulness. Unarguable, for time saving, $ saving & great communication between subcontractors, FinishLineSoftware is worth every penny! Punchlist.net
Currently I am Using Gameplancloud, construction management software and I must say I am highly satisfied with its services.
Hey Joe,
I’m Jerry, co-founder of ArchiSnapper – a simple field report tool for construction professionals. I just wanted to mention http://archisnapper.com/ here, as maybe some readers could be interested 😉
The goal of ArchiSnapper is to save a lot of time with field reports and punch lists: if you still use Word to create field reports (type out observations, organize pictures, fight the layout, etc) then this tool will save you lots of time. I’m always looking for feedback so feel free to try it out and share your feedback with me -jeroen@archisnapper.com!
Is there an app with Fieldwire capabilities that can sync with Viewpoint?
Supply Houses free construction app. Find any supply house for any trade anywhere in the US. This app is great. https://t.co/NejhC2mQ6Y
I’m direct to the lenders.what app would allow me to place adds in front of the deal makers?
These smart phone apps are really smart! Harnessing the power of technology to work smartly for you…hhmm now why didn’t I think about it. I always thought that most phone apps are only good for Facebook and other social media sites but your post gave me a new perspective on technology. Thanks…
Disclaimer: I’m of the co-founders at https://edifi.ca
I didn’t our product listed, but if you are looking for a solution to simplify the payroll preparation process check this out https://vimeo.com/156719811
I am looking for an app that will basically let us draw out sketches of homes, make notes on those sketches, and save them alphabetically which can be easily found. What are your suggestions?
Hi Diane: You can’t go wrong with PlanGrid (https://www.plangrid.com/en). Another one (that’s not on this list) is PADCAD: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/padcad/id479935212?mt=8
Nice list, one really helpful app for contractors and job managers that my company started using http://jobmanagerapp.com/
Nice round-up, Joe! Will be sure to spread this list to my contacts in the business. I can also contribute with a pretty neat tool for keeping track of time, materials and mileage spent on various projects; http://www.timeapp.biz
Free for single user without restrictions in functionality.
http://www.runbolt.com
Subcontractor software designed for the trade. Cloud-based, has and office portion and a mobile app for the field.
Editing plans, scheduling, change orders, invoicing, and communicating are made a breeze with BOLT. It’s an all-in-one solution.
Hi Joe, you may take a look at our app Plaans. It’s an iPad app for construction site documentation which comes with a range of useful features like localized photos, audio comments, and notes. It’s a standalone app that doesn’t require a subscription or a corresponding PC software.
http://www.plaans.com
Hey Joe,
Try also GenieBelt – simple to use construction software and app. It is really easy-to-use and has basic functionality, required to get started. http://geniebelt.com
On iTunes store: http://apple.co/2enh3Z9
Hi Joe,
We also use Autodesk’s products, Fusion 360 and Graphic.
While in tbe field, it is inconvenient to hold the tablet in one hand and type/draw with another.
We at Strotter make hands-free ipad cases. Our case holds the ipad using a simple shoulder strap, so that both hands are avaliable to work on the device. The case also protects the tablet from a fall.
We found out that a very substantial percentage of our users are construction professionals. Most are repeat customers.
We have both leather and synthetic options for all iPad models, including Pros. Leather cases are made in Italy.
http://strotter.com
Feel free to check out UpKeep as well for work orders and task management
http://www.onupkeep.com/