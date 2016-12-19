3 projects receive national concrete awards

Three concrete-pavement projects in Wisconsin recently received national recognition.

The American Concrete Pavement Association recently announced the recipients of its 27th annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements awards, which recognize quality concrete pavement built in the U.S. and Canada. The award-winners included a roundabout project in Outagamie County, a Waukesha County Airport project and road reconstruction work in Oak Creek.

The Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards fall into 13 categories dealing with the construction and preservation of highways, roadways, airports and industrial pavement facilities.

Roundabout work on County Highway CE and Eisenhower Drive and the Eisenhower and Van Roy Road Roundabout in Outagamie County received the Gold Award in the category of municipal streets and intersections. These intersections were rebuilt as roundabouts partly because of the high number of traffic crashes that have been recorded at both places. Manitowoc-based Vinton Construction worked with 11 subcontractors on the 80-day project.

The reconstruction of a runway at the Waukesha County Airport received the Gold Award in the category of reliever and general aviation airports. Waukesha-based Zignego Co. oversaw work on the project.

Lastly, the reconstruction of Ryan Road in Oak Creek received the Gold Award in the category of urban arterials and collectors. The project involved the reconstruction and expansion of 1.6 miles of a six-lane concrete roadway along a heavily traveled corridor in the Milwaukee suburb. Zignego also headed up work on this project.

Officials held an award ceremony on Dec. 2 at the American Concrete Pavement Association’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas.