Dropping the (Berg)hammer

Work continues Dec. 13 at the site of the 1505 Apartments in Grafton. Butler-based Berghammer Construction is the manager on the roughly 89,000-square-foot, 70-plus unit, four-story apartment building, which will also feature commercial space and is being built for Shaffer Development.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical’s Chris Zion joins PVC. Alliance Electric Contractors’ Roland Hodges dresses feeder cables at a meter bank.

Forest Grove Builders’ Andy Matzek nails a joist.

