Dropping the (Berg)hammer
By: Kevin Harnack
December 19, 2016
11:48 am
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Work continues Dec. 13 at the site of the 1505 Apartments in Grafton. Butler-based Berghammer Construction is the manager on the roughly 89,000-square-foot, 70-plus unit, four-story apartment building, which will also feature commercial space and is being built for Shaffer Development.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical’s Chris Zion joins PVC.
Alliance Electric Contractors’ Roland Hodges dresses feeder cables at a meter bank.
Forest Grove Builders’ Andy Matzek nails a joist.