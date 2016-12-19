Quantcast
Dropping the (Berg)hammer

By: Kevin Harnack December 19, 2016 11:48 am

Work continues Dec. 13 at the site of the 1505 Apartments in Grafton. Butler-based Berghammer Construction is the manager on the roughly 89,000-square-foot, 70-plus unit, four-story apartment building, which will also feature commercial space and is being built for Shaffer Development.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

