Trades employment up in 7 Wis. metro areas in November

Construction employment was up in seven of Wisconsin’s 12 metropolitan areas in the year-long period leading through this November.

The biggest gains were seen in Wausau, where employment in the industry went up from 2,900 to 3,200 (10 percent), and Madison, where it went up from 16,000 to 16,800 (5 percent.) The only metropolitan areas to experience declines were Appleton, where employment was down 1 percent, and the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, where it was down 2 percent.

No change, meanwhile, was seen in the Racine, Sheboygan and La Crosse-Onalaska metropolitan areas.

The numbers were reported Wednesday by the Associated General Contractors of America, which relies on seasonally adjusted data gathered by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All told, 211 metropolitan areas throughout the country added construction jobs between November 2015 and November 2016. That was the smallest such number recorded by the AGC in four years.

AGC officials said the blame most likely rests with the industry’s persistent labor shortage, rather than flagging demand for construction services.

“Considering that spending levels remain relatively robust for most market segments, firms in many parts of the country are likely having a hard time finding enough workers to hire,” Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist, said in a statement. “It appears that the industry would be employing more people if it could only find enough qualified people to hire.”