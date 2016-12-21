Quantcast
Walker says focus ‘almost 100 percent’ will be on workforce

By: Associated Press December 21, 2016 1:37 pm

Gov. Scott Walker speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday in Maple Bluff. Walker is promising not to leave mid-term or seek a fourth term in office if he decides to seek re-election in 2018 and wins. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says “almost 100 percent” of his focus next year is going to be on workforce issues.

Walker said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press that addressing needs of employers and those looking for work will be his priority. He says, “I’m going to look at everything within the context of what does it do to help me address workforce needs.”

Democrats have criticized Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature of saying job creation and the economy are their priorities while they pass bills on other topics like requiring photo identification at the polls, restricting access to abortions and eliminating the nonpartisan elections board.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said one of his priorities was ensuring the state had a well-educated workforce.

