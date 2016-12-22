Milwaukee to hold SBE certification informational session

Milwaukee’s Office of Small Business Development plans to hold an informational session on small-business-enterprise certification on Jan. 26.

The session is intended for people who are seeking certification in the city’s small-business-enterprise, or SBE, program. The session will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St. The session is free, but there are places for only so many people.

Anyone who has questions should call the Office of Small Business Development at 414-286-5553 or email osbd@milwaukee.gov.