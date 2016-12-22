Milwaukee wants developers for Sherman Park neighborhood

Milwaukee officials, as part of efforts to redevelop 100 homes in an impoverished area of the city, are seeking developers who are interested in buying and renovating tax-foreclosed single-family and duplex homes.

The Milwaukee Employment/Renovation Initiative plans to grant up to $1 million to help subsidize the renovation of 100 tax-foreclosed properties in the Sherman Park area, a neighborhood generally bounded by North 60th Street, North 20th Street, Capitol Drive and Lloyd Street.

As part of that plan, the city intends to release a request for qualifications on Jan. 6 seeking developers who wish to apply for the grant money and redevelop homes in the targeted area. The selected developers will be required to:

Buy five or more city-owned tax-foreclosed properties;

renovate them so they are meet all building-code standards; and

for each house purchased, hire at least one unemployed or underemployed person to help perform the renovation work.

The maximum grant to be given for each house is $10,000, according to a news release from the city. The grants will be provided after renovations are finished and a code-compliance certificate is issued.

The city is holding an informational meeting regarding its request for qualifications. The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, in room 301-A of City Hall. City officials are urging interested developers to send a representative to the meeting.