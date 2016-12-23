In year of big stories, politics was the biggest

By GRETCHEN EHLKE

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Violence and arson on the north side of Milwaukee after the fatal shooting of a black man by police. A big development in the “Making a Murderer” case that transfixed TV viewers nationwide. A gunman who opened fire on prom-goers in a small northern Wisconsin town.

All big stories, but it was politics that dominated Wisconsin’s year in news from start to finish, with a chaotic presidential campaign that played out bitterly, lurching finally to a finish with a costly recount paid for by a candidate who finished more than 1.3 million votes behind.

A look back:

ALL POLITICS, ALL THE TIME

As a battleground state, Wisconsin was always going to get plenty of attention in the presidential race. But there seemed no end of additional angles. First the state’s influential conservative talk radio hosts banded together to oppose Donald Trump, helping hand Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a primary victory in the spring.

But Trump’s ascendance later touched off a political dance among Wisconsin’s top Republicans. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, and Gov. Scott Walker initially held back their endorsement of Trump, but eventually decided to throw their support behind him. Ryan rescinded an invitation to Trump to a Republican rally in his congressional district in October after crude comments that the presidential candidate had made about women surfaced.

When Wisconsin voters ultimately went for Trump, it was the first time in 32 years the state backed a Republican for the White House. But it wasn’t over: Wisconsin was among three states where the outcome was challenged with a recount request by Green Party nominee Jill Stein and the only one in which the recount was completed due to legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Little changed as a result.

Ryan was criticized for his initial reluctance to back Trump, but was easily re-elected in Wisconsin and returned as House speaker. Trump tapped another political heavyweight from Wisconsin, Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus, as his White House chief of staff.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, seen as highly vulnerable in a rematch with Democrat Russ Feingold, instead was swept up in the Republican wave and won a second term.