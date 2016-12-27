Quantcast
My tractor's sexy (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

My tractor’s sexy (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack December 27, 2016 10:03 am

Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is wrapping up its work on the Brooks Tractor showroom in Mount Pleasant. The firm is overseeing construction of the 30,000-square-foot building, which will house a showroom, shop and office space. The building is expected to be handed over to the industrial equipment supplier in early January.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

