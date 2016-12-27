My tractor’s sexy (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is wrapping up its work on the Brooks Tractor showroom in Mount Pleasant. The firm is overseeing construction of the 30,000-square-foot building, which will house a showroom, shop and office space. The building is expected to be handed over to the industrial equipment supplier in early January.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Scherrer Construction’s Gregg Schumacher installs shelving. Scherrer Construction’s Jerry Dexter secures a countertop to cabinets.

With belt sanders in hand, Jon Scherrer (left) and Kevin Gates scribe trim.

