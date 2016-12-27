Republican dominance hits mark not seen in half century

Scott Bauer

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the first time in nearly half a century, Republicans in 2017 will control the Wisconsin Legislature, the governor’s office and the presidency in a GOP supersizing that could speed the state’s conservative transformation of the past few years.

Wisconsin legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are practically giddy at the prospect of working closely with president-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, and Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus, who used to run the state Republican Party.

It’s the first time since Richard Nixon was president and Warren Knowles was governor, in 1970, that Republicans have controlled the executive and legislative branches in Wisconsin at the same time as having a fellow Republican in the White house. Trump’s road to the presidency was paved with his victory in Wisconsin, the first for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Conservatives also have a 5-2 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, giving the GOP a friendly venue for whatever legal challenges may be brought against their policies.

“This is the fantasy conservatives have had for generations and now is their moment,” said Mordecai Lee, a political scientist at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee political scientist and a former Democratic state representative who joined the Assembly in 1976, shortly before Democrats took a similarly commanding position.

Lee expected Republicans to take advantage of the situation.

“I think we’ll see more efforts to restrict labor unions in the private sector, more efforts to do what the business sector wants and environmentalists don’t, more efforts to cut regulations across the board and more efforts to reshape the university,” Lee said.

Walker and Republican leaders are poised to work closely with Trump, Ryan and other Republicans in the federal government on a series of priorities designed to strengthen state governments’ power.

Walker in December sent Trump a letter requesting his help with a number of conservative priorities that he may or may not be able to take up quickly. Among them were proposals for giving the state more authority over refugee resettlements, removing obstacles to drug-testing recipients of food stamps and loosening clean-air requirements.

“We look forward to partnering with you to change the course of the federal and state relationship,” Walker wrote to Trump.

Walker, Ryan and Trump’s incoming administration have also talked about giving states more leeway over how they spend federal money on massive priorities like Medicaid, transportation and education. One proposal has called for delivering the money through block grants rather than earmarked for specific programs or projects.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party, which returns to the Legislature with its lowest numbers since 1957 in the Assembly and 1971 in the Senate, is trying to chart a course with no real ability to stop what Walker and Republicans want to do.

“I think the Republicans are going to overreach,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jen Shilling. “They are going to make mistakes.”

Shilling said Democrats, who have just 13 seats out of 33 in the Senate, will concentrate on holding Republicans accountable, while trying to keep lawmakers working on matters affecting the middle class. These include infrastructure, income security, health care, the University of Wisconsin and public schools, she said.

Walker and Republican legislative leaders have the votes to do whatever they want, but they’re already showing signs of internal strife.

Faced with a $1 billion shortfall in the Department of Transportation budget, Walker has ruled out any gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases without a corresponding tax cut elsewhere. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other Assembly Republicans argue everything, including tolling and tax and fee increases, should be considered.

Plugging that shortfall, while debating the next two-year state budget Walker will introduce in February, will drive the legislative debate for the year. Walker says his priority is workforce development, but Republican lawmakers have already signaled they want to push other ideas, like breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources, barring transgender students from using bathrooms for the sex they identify with and restricting early voting.