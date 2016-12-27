Quantcast
Timber company wants sand plant in western Wisconsin

By: Associated Press December 27, 2016 9:24 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A timber company subsidiary is looking to build a sand-processing plant in western Wisconsin that would eliminate more than 16 acres of wetlands.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iAhvVe ) Meteor Timber wants to build a sand-drying plant along Interstate 94 in Monroe County and a sand mine nearby in Jackson County. The project would eliminate 16.6 acres of wetlands, much of which consists of land that a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official has described as pristine forest.

Wisconsin law as well as the Corps of Engineers requires avoiding disturbing wetlands whenever possible. Meteor is trying to convince both entities that alternative sites won’t be suitable.

Midwest Environmental Advocates, an environmental law firm, is urging the Corps and the state Department of Natural Resources to deny permits for the project.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

