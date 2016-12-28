BUILDING BLOCKS: UW-La Crosse Cowley Science Labs

Project name: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Cowley Science Labs building (phase 1)

Address: Directly north of the existing Cowley Hall at the La Crosse campus

Cost: $82 million

Size: 189,490 square feet

Estimated completion date: Summer 2018

Owner: State of Wisconsin

General Contractor: Fowler & Hammer Inc., La Crosse

Lead Architect: River Architects Inc., La Crosse

Significance to the region: The project, over two phases, will completely replace the existing Cowley Hall science-instruction building. The first phase includes the design and construction of a new, 189,490-square-foot building on the site of a parking lot immediately north of Cowley Hall. The new building will have instruction space containing certain building features not normally found in academic buildings. The second phase includes the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a new, 148,000-square-foot building.