Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / Death has lawmakers concerned about safety on recently rebuilt Hoan Bridge

Death has lawmakers concerned about safety on recently rebuilt Hoan Bridge

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com December 28, 2016 2:22 pm

The death of a motorist who fell off the Hoan Bridge earlier this month has a group of lawmakers wondering why the Wisconsin Department of Transportation had not taken the recent reconstruction of the landmark structure as an opportunity to strengthen the structure’s safety protections. Last week, Christopher Weber was driving north on the Hoan Bridge when his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo