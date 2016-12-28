OSHA cites Wisconsin company in teen’s machine shop death

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — A federal workplace-safety agency has cited a Wisconsin company after a teenage worker was fatally injured at a machine shop.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it had issued various safety and health violations against G.D. Roberts & Co. of Columbus.

Authorities say 17-year-old Dusty Babcock became trapped in a machine at G.D. Roberts on June 27. Police say Babcock was cleaning scrap metal under a laser cutter when the machine engaged and came down on him. He later died.

OSHA found the company had failed to ensure procedures were followed to lockout the machine, and did not train its employees properly in such safety procedures.

The agency is proposing $119,000 in penalties. G.D. Roberts says it continuously improves its workplace safety, and is cooperating with OSHA.