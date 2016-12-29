First concrete slab poured at Bucks arena

The construction of the new Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee hit another milestone Thursday.

Crews that morning began pouring the first concrete slab for the metal deck that will eventually constitute the concourse of the $524 million arena.

Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee office is overseeing the construction of the new arena. The work began this summer, after the NBA team had secured the necessary approvals from the city of Milwaukee.

The slab being poured on Thursday morning is about 4,000 square feet in size, said Corey Waclawski, project manager for Mortenson. That slab will make up a small fraction of the 400,000 square feet of concrete that will eventually be poured.

The construction of the arena is moving forward on budget and on schedule, Waclawski said.

“The state as a whole should be very excited for this,” he said. “This is going to be a top-notch arena.”