Wisconsin transportation study considers interstate tollways

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new state transportation study has found that installing tollways on Wisconsin interstates could raise billions of dollars, but that substantial upfront investments would be needed and federal approval is uncertain.

Wisconsin lawmakers and Walker commissioned the study last year as part of the 2015-17 state budget. Its findings were released Wednesday.

A day earlier, Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb announced his resignation, effective next month. Gottlieb offered little explanation for his decision.

Walker’s office didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment on the study Wednesday.

Lawmakers are expected to debate state transportation funding in the state’s coming 2017-18 legislative session.

Assembly Republican leaders have said toll roads should be considered in Wisconsin. No toll roads currently exist in Wisconsin.

The study gave a broad overview of the pros and cons of toll roads and the various ways they might be put to use. The study assumed tolls would be collected electronically, eliminating the need both for drivers to stop to pay a toll, and for toll plazas that restrict highway access.

The study does not give a recommendation for or against the use of tolls.

It would take about four years to adopt any plans for a toll system. The upfront capital costs in Wisconsin for such a systemwould range between $350 million to $400 million.

The state could take in between $14 billion and $41 billion from tolls on interstates from 2020 through 2050, depending on whatever toll rate is chosen. The revenue would come from drivers, including in- and out-of-state residents.

Federal permission to toll U.S. interstates would be needed to move toll road plans forward in Wisconsin, even if they were approved by state leaders.

