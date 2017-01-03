Crews ready for Zoo Interchange’s first major traffic shift of year

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is preparing for the first major traffic shift of 2017 on the Zoo Interchange project west of downtown Milwaukee.

Crews this week are scheduled to make two changes to the way traffic moves through the interchange. The first part of the traffic shift, scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening, will move westbound traffic on Interstate 94 will be moved south.

This will open a new work zone for the reconstruction of the interstate’s eastbound lanes and will require the ramp from Highway 100 to the westbound lanes of I-94 to close. The ramp will remain closed until late 2017.

Crews will then on Wednesday night reconfigure the access from Highway 100 to the eastbound lanes of I-94, reopening the ramp for drivers who are headed to downtown Milwaukee.

Cold temperatures could push back the work, according to a news release from the department.

The $1.7 billion Zoo Interchange project will reconfigure the way traffic flows through the interchange, which state officials say is the most heavily traveled in the state. Work on the two core phases will last until 2018.

Yet, overall completion of the project, which includes work on the interchange’s north leg, may be pushed back to 2022. Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed 2017-19 state transportation budget would push back the completion of the north leg from 2020 to 2022.