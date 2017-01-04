Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Green Bay’s Colburn Pool project in doubt after failed veto override

Green Bay’s Colburn Pool project in doubt after failed veto override

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 4, 2017 3:45 pm

Plans for an Olympic-size swimming pool in Green Bay's Colburn Park are foundering thanks to a mayoral veto that rejected Common Council members' choice of a general contractor for the project. With a veto handed down last week, Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt sought to block the city Common Council's decision from earlier in the month to award ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo