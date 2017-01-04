Quantcast
Health overhaul revisited

Health overhaul revisited

Looking at likely effects of some GOP proposals

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 4, 2017

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are far from reaching a consensus over how they would replace President Barack Obama's health care law, which reduced the nation's uninsured rate to a historic low of around 9 percent but failed to win broad public support. Dozens of GOP-inspired proposals are being bandied about on Capitol Hill, and ...

