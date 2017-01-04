Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Looking inward: Northwestern Mutual crews shift to interior work

Looking inward: Northwestern Mutual crews shift to interior work

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 4, 2017 2:43 pm

With the new year has come a new phase of construction for the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project. Northwestern Mutual's work on its $450 million, 1.1 million-square-foot headquarters building in downtown Milwaukee is not expected to wrap up until the end of 2017. Progress has come quickly, though, with the new year bringing either the approach ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo