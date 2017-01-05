Quantcast
Bucks’ mall plans get go-ahead

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 5, 2017 1:43 pm

The Milwaukee Bucks' plans to make physical changes to turn a section of North 4th Street into a pedestrian mall sailed through a city Common Council committee on Thursday.

Alex Zank is the state's construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

