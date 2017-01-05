Shipyard reaches settlement with OSHA

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Fraser Shipyards in Superior says it’s reached an agreement with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to improve worker safety and reduce a proposed fine.

Last summer, OSHA proposed a fine of nearly $1.4 million because Fraser employees had been exposed to lead from paint and other sources while refurbishing the Great Lakes freighter Herbert C. Jackson.

Fraser said in a statement Thursday that it does not admit to fault or liability in the case, but will implement a new safety plan at the 126-year-old company and pay a $700,000 fine.

Fraser Shipyards is the last major, independent shipyard on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes.