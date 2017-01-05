Quantcast
Wis. AFL-CIO expresses solidarity in fight against Kentucky right to work

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 5, 2017 2:58 pm

The Wisconsin State AFL-CIO is expressing solidarity with labor organizations in Kentucky as they prepare to fight proposals to adopt a right-to-work law, eliminate prevailing wages and take other steps that are generally believed harmful to unions.

Tagged with:

