State Fair Park’s Cream Puff Pavilion to get $6 million renovation

Gov. Scott Walker is whipping up big plans for the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Cream Puff building.

Wisconsin’s 2017-19 budget will include a capital-budget request of $6 million to expand and renovate the Cream Puff Pavilion at the state fairgrounds, Walker announced on Friday.

The $6 million project will produce results that Walker’s office, in a news release, stated will be “worthy of the Original Cream Puff’s stature.” The expansion will make the pavilion better able to accommodate visitors and provide space for both the production of baked goods year round and a training center for new bakers.

Private donations are paying the renovation, according to the release. The project’s design and construction will be overseen by the state Building Commission and the Department of Administration.

“The Original Cream Puff is an iconic staple of the Wisconsin State Fair, and something people look forward to every year,” Walker said in the news release. “The modernization of the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park is something Wisconsin families and visitors to our state will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

The Wisconsin Baker’s Association has been making cream puffs — sweet treats made of whipped cream sandwiched between two pastries — at the building since 1924. The bakery was most recently remodeled between the 1994 and 1995 state fairs.

Ever year, nearly 50,000 cream puffs are served each day of the two-week State Fair. In 2015, employees at the bakery managed to make 400,000 cream puffs for fair-goers. Also on the menu there are Blue Ribbon Brownies and Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The renovation work is expected to finish in time for the 2019 State Fair. This year, the fair is scheduled to take place between Aug. 3 and Aug. 13.