Home / Commercial Construction / Time has come for transit center clock tower demo

Time has come for transit center clock tower demo

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 6, 2017 3:47 pm

Perhaps fittingly for a structure whose time was nearly up, the minute hand on one face of the clock tower at Milwaukee County’s old Downtown Transit Center could be seen spinning rapidly round and round on Friday morning.

