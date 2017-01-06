Walker appoints acting secretaries of 2 state agencies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has appointed two new acting leaders of state agencies.

Eric Esser will be the acting secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services. The position was vacated in December when former Secretary Dave Ross moved to the top position at the Department of Transportation following Secretary Mark Gottlieb’s resignation.

Kathy Marschman was appointed secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Former Secretary John Scocos resigned after amid allegations of mismanagement at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Marschman previously served as the department’s deputy secretary and spent 24 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard.

They begin on Jan. 9.