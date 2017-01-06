Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker appoints acting secretaries of 2 state agencies

Walker appoints acting secretaries of 2 state agencies

By: Associated Press January 6, 2017 5:24 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has appointed two new acting leaders of state agencies.

Eric Esser will be the acting secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services. The position was vacated in December when former Secretary Dave Ross moved to the top position at the Department of Transportation following Secretary Mark Gottlieb’s resignation.

Kathy Marschman was appointed secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Former Secretary John Scocos resigned after amid allegations of mismanagement at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Marschman previously served as the department’s deputy secretary and spent 24 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard.

They begin on Jan. 9.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo