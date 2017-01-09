Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Contaminated soil floods stormwater-basin project with cost increases

Contaminated soil floods stormwater-basin project with cost increases

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 9, 2017 3:24 pm

A budget originally calling for spending $14.1 million on a pair of stormwater drainage basins in a Milwaukee industrial corridor has lately increased to around $15.2 million.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is the state's construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo