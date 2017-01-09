Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Guts in Reserve (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Guts in Reserve (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack January 9, 2017 1:03 pm

Crews from Madison-based Stevens Construction brave the weather Jan. 3 during construction of The Reserve at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. Stevens is overseeing the roughly 478,000-square-foot, 236-unit, four-story apartment complex that is being built on the former Hall Automotive site.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo