Guts in Reserve (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
January 9, 2017
1:03 pm
Crews from Madison-based Stevens Construction brave the weather Jan. 3 during construction of The Reserve at Mayfair in Wauwatosa. Stevens is overseeing the roughly 478,000-square-foot, 236-unit, four-story apartment complex that is being built on the former Hall Automotive site.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Stevens Construction’s Tommy Hippert and Steve Rygula move sections of preformed parapet at The Reserve at Mayfair.
Stevens Construction’s Scott Allen guides a roof truss as it is lowered by a crane.
Stevens Construction’s Jim Merkel lines up a roof truss for installation.