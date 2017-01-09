New trends in roofing for 2017

It’s a brand new year, which also means new trends in roofing. One of the most familiar of materials — asphalt shingles — isn’t going anywhere, though. The question is: Why are they so popular?

“They’re less expensive to mass-market and purchase, they’re readily available in large quantities and they’re easy to install,” said Scott Cline, owner of J&B Construction.

By and large, asphalt shingles have their composition to thank for their lasting appeal.

“Asphalt acts as a sealant, waterproofing the ceiling of your home,” Cline said. “In addition, as a result of the asphalt’s solidity, it exponentially increases the strength of the shingle.”

Asphalt shingles have been known to last more than 40 years. They are durable enough to withstand winds of up to 120 miles per hour, have a Class A fire rating and offer sound protection.

What’s more, they are versatile. They can be modified to provide various angles, shapes and forms.

Demand for asphalt shingles is forecast to rise throughout this year, propelled by rebounding housing starts. Particularly popular are laminated asphalt shingles. But asphalt shingles are not the only material to watch this year. In fact, of all roofing products, the greatest growth in 2017 is expected from roofing tiles.

Designed to be similar to barrel-style or other roofing materials such as wood and slate, roofing tiles last extraordinarily long. They are also Class A fire resistant, built to withstand high winds and hail and pose little threat to the environment. All this, and they are also among the simplest of materials to install.

Yet another trend in 2017 will see above-average popularity for thermoplastic polyolefin membranes. TPO single-ply roofing membranes have gained broad industry acceptance in part because demand has been increasing for heat-reflective and energy-efficient roofing systems. The membranes help meet this demand by providing exceptional resistance to ultraviolet, ozone and chemical exposure. Their chemical properties allow them to be durable and remain flexible even in low temperatures.

One final trend will see the increasing popularity of metal roofing. A big reason for this is the material’s fundamental toughness. Resistant to extreme weather conditions, fire, mildew, insects and rot, metal roofing simply lasts longer than asphalt or wood.

Metal roofs can be made up of panels or shingles and come in aluminum, copper, stainless steel and zinc. They also reflect radiant heat from the sun, helping homeowners save energy during the summer.