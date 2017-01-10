Quantcast
Green Bay reveals master plan for area around Lambeau Field

By: Associated Press January 10, 2017 10:13 am

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — As the Green Bay Packers work on building the Titletown District adjacent to Lambeau Field, plans are being laid for developing the other side of the stadium.

WLUK-TV reports that businesses in the 90-acre area have been working with city planners over the last several months to come up with the district’s new master plan for the project, which is being called the Legends District. It outlines a vision of converting a once industrial area to heavy commercial and mixed-use development, including residential.

The city’s economic development director, Kevin Vonck, says that housing, such as townhouses and apartments, have the potential to compliment the neighborhood. The plans also call for three public plazas.

The city’s redevelopment authority will review the master plan Tuesday. If it’s approved, the master plan will go before City Council next month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

