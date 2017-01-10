Madison Fire Department building receives LEED Gold

The city of Madison Fire Department Administration offices and Fire Station No. 1 have received LEED Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council.

The administration offices and attached fire station are housed in the new Ovation building, at 314 W. Dayton St. The fire station started operating out of the building in December 2015.

A LEED certification at the “gold” level shows that certain “green” benchmarks have been met in the building’s design, during its construction and in its end-use operations. Officials at the Milwaukee-based firm Eppstein Uhen Architects, which designed the Ovation building, said in a news release that the city originally aimed for the “silver” certification level.

The project ultimately received the gold certification, a step higher than the silver, for its proximity to alternative means of transportation, efficient use of energy, waste-management features and use of low-emittance materials. Additionally, 82 percent of the construction waste generated at the project’s site was diverted from landfills, according to the release.

Eppstein noted the building’s design made use of energy-efficiency features such as insulation and high-efficiency heating-and-cooling systems.