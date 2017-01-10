Seitz appointed as new WisDOT deputy secretary

Bob Seitz is the new deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross, who recently took over WisDOT’s top spot from Mark Gottlieb, announced the new appointment on Tuesday.

Seitz previously served as executive assistant at the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, as the PSC’s chief operating officer and adviser to the PSC chair. He has also held several other roles in state government. He, for instance, was a policy adviser to former Gov. Tommy Thompson and chief of staff in the Senate.

In 2004, Seitz founded the lobbying firm Arrowhead Strategies, which served both state and national clients.

Seitz will replace former deputy secretary Paul Hammer, who will remain at WisDOT as head of its Office of Policy, Finance and Improvement.

Like Seitz, Ross is new to the department. In December, Gottlieb announced he would be stepping down as head of WisDOT. He officially stepped down on Friday.

Gottlieb’s resignation came just ahead of a looming battle in Madison over the state’s proposed 2017-19 transportation budget.

WisDOT officials released the budget proposal last year. The proposal would leave unchanged the state’s gas tax and vehicle-registration fee and kept borrowing down. The tradeoff would be delays to massive highway projects, particularly work that is either planned or underway in Southeast Wisconsin.

Shortly before his resignation, Gottlieb appeared before the State Assembly’s Transportation Committee to defend the proposed budget. During the meeting, he acknowledged that the current proposal would case the percentage of Wisconsin roads that are in poor condition to double to 42 percent over the next 10 years.

Republican lawmakers in the Assembly, most notably Speaker Robin Vos and Rep. John Nygren, have said the plan is short-sighted.