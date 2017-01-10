Walker promises record increase in transportation aid to local governments

Gov. Scott Walker plans to use his State of the State address to promise to send a record amount of transportation aid to local governments in the state’s next budget.

Walker released excerpts from his speech Tuesday morning. He plans to deliver the address to a joint session of the Legislature at 3 p.m. the same day.

Walker has previously announced his plans to give local governments a record amount of transportation aid in the state’s next biennial budget, scheduled to take effect July 1. Critics have said that money is being used as a sop to gain goodwill for a budget that would otherwise cause delays to various long-planned projects like the Zoo Interchange west of Milwaukee’s downtown.

According to the excerpts, safety and maintenance of the state’s infrastructure will be one of Walker’s priorities in the coming year.

He also plans to send “the largest increase in transportation aids since the 1990s” to local governments, according to the excerpts.

Walker also plans to say in his State of the State speech that his top priority in 2017 and beyond is workforce development, and that the question about whether the people of Wisconsin are better off now than six years ago when he and Republicans swept into power is “a resounding yes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.