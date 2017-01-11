Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Pinching pennies: MnDOT cites $134M in ‘efficiencies’

Pinching pennies: MnDOT cites $134M in ‘efficiencies’

By: Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:14 am

Amid calls from transportation policymakers for more “efficiencies,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation says in a new report that it’s finding innovative ways to save money on road and bridge projects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo