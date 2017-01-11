VJS to celebrate 70th anniversary by supporting seven area non-profits

VJS Construction Services is celebrating its 70th anniversary with the start of a new initiative meant to provide support to seven community non-profit organizations.

The Pewaukee-based contractor plans to formally launch the initiative, called VJS Community, on Thursday. VJS Community will have the company work with St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, Mount Mary University, Saint John’s on the Lake, Rogers Memorial Hospital, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, the YMCA and the United Community Center, and will help spread awareness about each group’s mission.

“VJS believes it our responsibility to make the community a better place,” Craig Jorgensen, president of VJS, said in a statement. “Through VJS Community, VJS will further its dedication to improving out communities by partnering to raise awareness for seven non-profits.”