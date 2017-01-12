Right to work advances in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House panel has voted to advance a right-to-work bill to bar mandatory union fees.

Members of the Missouri House’s Economic Development Committee voted 8-4 in favor of the bill Wednesday.

Rep. T.J. Berry, a Republican, told The Associated Press that residents in his district are split on the issue and he’s also waiting for the results of a survey meant to gauge his constituents’ opinions.

Rep. Doug Beck, a Democrat, tried to add a requirement that the right-to-work measure get voter approval. The Republican-led committee voted his proposal down 9-4 along party lines.

Right to work could come up for debate on the House floor as soon as Jan. 18. It has support from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. GOP legislative leaders say it’s a priority this session.

If Missouri passes right-to-work legislation, it will be following closely on the heels of various Midwestern and Southern states. In Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in March 2015 making the state the 25th in the country to go right to work. Similar legislation advanced quickly through the Kentucky state Legislature this past weekend.

Right-to-work laws generally ban contract clauses that require workers to pay union fees in order to be employed at certain companies.