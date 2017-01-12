Quantcast
Walker proposes more money for broadband expansion

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 12, 2017 9:18 am

As part of his State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Scott Walker announced he had big plans in store for efforts to expand broadband telecommunications service to rural parts of Wisconsin, including a proposal to set aside another $13 million to be put toward broadband-expansion projects over the next three years.

