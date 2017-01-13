Report shows $836 billion national backlog for highway and bridge work

The U.S. has a backlog of $836 billion backlog of unmet capital needs for highways and bridges, according to an analysis released this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The analysis is part of a biennial report known as “Conditions and Performance” report, and is a joint effort of the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration. The unmet needs for road and bridge repair and reconstruction is about 3.4 percent more than the estimate made in the previous report.

“We have an infrastructure system that is fundamental to the nation’s economic health, and it needs greater attention and resources,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.

Also among the report’s findings is a $90 billion backlog for the maintenance of transit infrastructure and other assets. This number number that is expected to grow to $122 billion over the next two decades if current levels of maintenance funding remain at their current levels.

“This report shows the impact of the lack of investment in infrastructure,” Acting Federal Transit Administrator Carolyn Flowers said in a statement. “The results of that neglect can be seen throughout our country as both reliability and safety suffer.”