Senate approves cheese plant bill (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill extending tax incentives to help a cheese distributor.

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill designed to help Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods in the construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg.

The bill would allow Oostburg, in Sheboygan County, to create a new tax incremental district to help subsidize construction of the 150,000-sqaure-foot plant, which is expected to add 120 jobs over three years.

The proposal now heads to the Assembly.

The Senate also voted 21-12 to approve its rules for the next two years. The changes approved are largely technical. Among other things, they call for removing a requirement that the Senate be properly ventilated. The rule dates to the days when the Capitol was properly ventilated.