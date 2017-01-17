Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Senate approves cheese plant bill (UPDATE)

Senate approves cheese plant bill (UPDATE)

By: Associated Press January 17, 2017 4:31 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill extending tax incentives to help a cheese distributor.

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill designed to help Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods in the construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg.
The bill would allow Oostburg, in Sheboygan County, to create a new tax incremental district to help subsidize construction of the 150,000-sqaure-foot plant, which is expected to add 120 jobs over three years.

The proposal now heads to the Assembly.

The Senate also voted 21-12 to approve its rules for the next two years. The changes approved are largely technical. Among other things, they call for removing a requirement that the Senate be properly ventilated. The rule dates to the days when the Capitol was properly ventilated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo