ABC of Wisconsin names Skill Competition winners

The Associated Builders and Contractors has announced the winners of its annual Skill Competition.

The competition, which took place on Friday at the Washington County Fair Park and Convention Center near West Bend, put to the test the skills of participants in the ABC of Wisconsin’s apprenticeship training program.

It consisted of both a practical exam, in which participants had to complete a task according to specifications given by event organizers, and a written exam.

Competitors displayed their skill in five types of work: Carpentry, electrical, HVAC, insulating and plumbing. Apprentices received first-, second- and third-place honors in four of the competition’s five categories. The insulating category had only two participants.

Here are the winners in the various categories:

In carpentry, Jacob Moody, of Kraemer Brothers, took first; John Dondlinger, Eagle Construction Co. Inc., took second; and Michael Homme, Stevens Construction Corp., took third

In electrical: Cole McCloskey, The Electrician Inc., took first; Chad Becker, Delta Electric, took second; and Brandon Liepert, Faith Technologies Inc., took third

In HVAC, Andrew Lensink, DeTroye Electric Service Inc., took first; Jeremy Vincent, Abts Bou-Matic LLC, took second; and Cody Klemme, De Troye Electric Service Inc., took third

In Insulating, Jacob Mitchler, L & C Insulation, took first; and Michael Wensel, L & C Insulation, took second

In plumbing, Daniel Elver, Dave Jones Inc., took first; Tyler Gross, Ahern-Gross Inc., took second; and Jake Merkel, Midwest Plumbing LLC, took third

ABC of Wisconsin holds its competition every year. This year, 36 apprentices competed in the state competition.

The winners have a chance to go on to ABC’s national competition, which will be held later this spring in Florida.