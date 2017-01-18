Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Army plans Dakota Access oil pipeline environmental study

Army plans Dakota Access oil pipeline environmental study

By: Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:13 am

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the oil pipeline, asked a a federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to block the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion pipeline's disputed crossing of a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Construction is underway on a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction in September near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the oil pipeline, asked a a federal judge on Tuesday to prevent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from starting a full environmental study of plans to have the $3.8 billion pipeline’s cross a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army says it’s planning to study the likely environmental effects of routing the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota, although a judge could stall the study.

The Army published a notice in the Federal Register Wednesday of its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on the Lake Oahe crossing.

The Army won’t allow developer Energy Transfer Partners to resume the pipeline’s construction while the study is ongoing. A study could take up to two years.

ETP has asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to block the study until he rules on whether ETP already has the necessary permission for construction from the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps says it doesn’t.

Boasberg will consider ETP’s request during a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo