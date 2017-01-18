Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Mercury Marine electro-deposition paint primer system expansion

BUILDING BLOCKS: Mercury Marine electro-deposition paint primer system expansion

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 18, 2017 12:57 pm

The new addition, which broke ground in 2015, allows Mercury to double its current processing capabilities.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo