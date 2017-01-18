Tax changes could free up millions for training programs

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of liberal advocacy groups on Wednesday urged Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled state Legislature to repeal a manufacturing tax credit and increase taxes on capital gains to free up $900 million in the Wisconsin state budget.

The coalition — A Wisconsin Budget for All — said the nearly $1 billion in tax increases could be diverted to public schools, health care and worker training programs. The push comes less than a month before Walker is expected to release his two-year spending plan for the state.

Republicans have championed the tax cuts the groups are pushing to undo, making it unlikely the proposals will find much traction. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said the governor’s budget “will provide significant increases in state funding for public education, worker training, higher education, and other areas … without increasing taxes.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald was traveling Wednesday and had not seen the proposal, according to his spokeswoman Myranda Tanck.

Given the unlikelihood that Republicans will embrace the proposal, the goal is to “begin a different kind of conversation,” said Ken Taylor, executive director of Wisconsin Council Children and Families.

“We know this is a long term process,” Taylor said. “We think it’s past time to get that conversation started.”

The coalition called for the repeal of a manufacturing and agriculture tax credit program that has been phased in over the past four years and will cost an estimated $569 million over the next two years. It also wants to increase taxes on investment income known as capital gains, arguing that the way taxes are structured now unfairly benefit the wealthy. Taxing capital gains like ordinary income would generate $328 million over two years.

The coalition called for taking that money and spending $335 million more on programs cutting taxes for low-income families, putting more money into a transitional jobs program for poor people and increasing wages for caregivers such as home care workers and childcare teachers. It would spend $315 million to raise teacher salaries, provide free technical college tuition and bolster tutoring for grade school children who struggle with reading. The coalition wants to spend $240 million on improving water quality to prevent lead poisoning, fight opioid abuse and provide health care coverage to 83,000 low-income families.

Groups in the coalition represent a variety of church leaders, teachers, the elderly, social workers, labor unions, nurses and others. They include the state chapter of the Service Employees International Union, the statewide teachers’ union Wisconsin Education Association Council, the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups, the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, Citizen Action Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.