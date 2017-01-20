Mortenson to build athletic center for Marquette

Marquette University has chosen Mortenson Construction to build a proposed athletic-performance research center because of the contractor’s “wide-ranging experience” in putting up both athletic and health care centers.

The Golden Valley, Minn.-based firm is the largest sports-related builder in the country, having completed more than 170 sports projects in the U.S., according to a news release from Marquette.

The construction of Marquette University’s $120 million research center will specifically be overseen by Mortenson’s Milwaukee office. The 250,000- to 300,000-square-foot building is to occupy four city blocks, on a site bounded by 6th, 10th and West Michigan streets and the Marquette Interchange.

“Mortenson is an excellent partner for this innovative project, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them to construct a world-class facility that becomes a destination for both scientific researchers and athletes,” Lora Strigens, Marquette’s vice president for planning and strategy, said in a statement.

The selection of Mortenson comes after the university announced in August that Sink Combs Dethlefs, of Denver, would serve as the project’s lead architect. University officials came out in January 2016 with their plans to build the athletic center. Helping to pay for the work will be a $40 million commitment from Aurora Health Care.

Mortenson and Marquette have worked together previously on various projects. Most recently, Mortenson helped demolish five buildings on Marquette’s campus. As part of that project, the two worked with Habitat for Humanity to salvage seven tons of material.