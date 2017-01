Crews continue their work on the St. Camillus expansion project in Wauwatosa on Jan. 18. Mortenson Construction is overseeing work on the 192,000-square-foot project, which will see the creation of the St. Camillus Community Based Residential Facility and Jesuit Residence building. When the work is complete this fall, the project will feature special care units, new residence spaces, a therapy gym, chapel space, meeting areas and underground parking.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Mortenson Construction’s Brad Scherr (left) and Troy Paczesny move a tarp into position to defrost the ground. J.P. Cullen & Sons’ Andrew Siefert finishes a block wall.

Wall-Tech’s Joshua Lonski secures RC channels.