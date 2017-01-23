Milwaukee apartment building receives LEED platinum

Sage ON PROSPECT, a 34-unit apartment complex in Milwaukee, has received a LEED “platinum” certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The apartment complex, 1825 N. Prospect Ave., is the second project developed by Dominion Properties that has receive the top LEED certification level, according to a news release from the Milwaukee developer. Dominion Properties’ first project to receive a platinum certification was Sage ON JACKSON; the 20-unit residential property received its certification in 2014.

A LEED certification signifies that a building has met certain “green” standards during its design, construction or end-use operation. The platinum certification is the highest level offered.

Sage ON PROSPECT received high marks for its use of both renewable-energy sources and green materials.

The building has 24 ground-source heat-exchange wells that extend 400 feet below the surface, servicing heat pumps in each apartment dwelling. The building also has a roughly 29.5-kilowatt photo-voltaic solar array on its roof.

The top two floors of the building feature 8-inch-think exterior walls packed with mineral wool, a low-carbon “green” insulation that has no formaldehyde. The building also has paint that is free of volatile organic compounds and drinking-water pipes that are 100 percent copper.