DNR wants comments on wells, mining

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Conservation Congress plans to ask outdoor lovers about high-capacity well regulations, large farm pollution and mining.

The congress advises the Department of Natural Resources. Each year it gauges public sentiment on issues with surveys at its spring hearings. This year’s hearings are April 10.

The 2017 survey asks if people would support legislation giving the DNR authority to suspend approval for high-capacity wells that has harmed state waters and suspend large farm permits when pollution questions need study.

The survey also asks if people would support a moratorium on sand mine permits, repealing a 2013 law that relaxed iron mining regulations, finding a new way to fund land purchases instead of borrowing and tax breaks for allowing deer hunters on private property.

The survey is advisory only.